Headinvest LLC Has $26.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,684,000 after acquiring an additional 126,693 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,125,000 after acquiring an additional 971,586 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $108.22. 328,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

