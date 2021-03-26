Headinvest LLC Buys 560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after buying an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 1,395,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,728,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

