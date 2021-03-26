Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.63. 18,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,107. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.31 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.69.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

