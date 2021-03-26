Head-To-Head Survey: Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) vs. Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Grocery Outlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.36 $15.42 million $0.79 46.16

Grocery Outlet has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tesco and Grocery Outlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus price target of $46.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Tesco on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of November 10, 2020, it had 350 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

