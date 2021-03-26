Head-To-Head Review: Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) versus Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 4 1 2.86 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $89.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $502.36 million 8.23 $53.33 million $1.35 61.79 Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.08 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69% Destiny Media Technologies 7.92% 11.61% 8.43%

Summary

Alarm.com beats Destiny Media Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions. The Other segment focuses on the research and development of home and commercial automation, as well as energy management products and services. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Martin and Alison J. Slavin in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.