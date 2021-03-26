Head to Head Contrast: Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) & Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bally’s and Caesars Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bally’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73

Bally’s presently has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.59%. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $77.59, suggesting a potential downside of 10.75%. Given Bally’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bally’s is more favorable than Caesars Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bally’s and Caesars Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bally’s $523.58 million 4.35 $55.13 million $1.81 40.68 Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.16 $81.00 million $1.47 59.14

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bally’s and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bally’s -3.21% -1.12% -0.16% Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39%

Volatility and Risk

Bally’s has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of March 9, 2021, it owned and operated 11 casinos that comprise 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables, and 2,941 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across seven states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

