HC Wainwright Trims InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Target Price to $10.00

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) had its target price cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.07% from the stock’s current price.

IFRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

