HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

