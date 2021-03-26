HC Wainwright Increases AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Price Target to $16.00

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AC Immune by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

