HC Wainwright Boosts eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Price Target to $5.00

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

EMAN stock remained flat at $$3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $240.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eMagin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,631.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

