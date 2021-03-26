Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HA. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

HA opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

