Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

