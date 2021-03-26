Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 11072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332 ($4.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.76 million and a PE ratio of 107.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.45%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones bought 24,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

