Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Sells $2,694,500.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HASI opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,822,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

