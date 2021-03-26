Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $51.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of HWC opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

