Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Holdings Trimmed by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney accounts for 4.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $42.02. 4,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,325. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.