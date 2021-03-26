Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

