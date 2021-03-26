Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Cut to Sell at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

