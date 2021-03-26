Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

HLNE stock opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $1,681,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

