Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,577,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315,345 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $67,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.20 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

