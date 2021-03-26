Hakka.Finance One Day Volume Reaches $327,328.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $10.97 million and approximately $327,328.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00467470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00059545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.57 or 0.00190251 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00793768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00076942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hakka.Finance

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,319,160 tokens. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

