H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $72.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. H.B. Fuller traded as high as $63.98 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 4129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

