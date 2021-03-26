Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 900,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 231,328 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 30,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.