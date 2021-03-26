Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 129,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,852,000 after buying an additional 430,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,571,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

