Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,046 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,404,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average is $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

