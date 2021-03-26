Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

