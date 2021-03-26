Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 5,592 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,390 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $14,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $225.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average of $176.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

