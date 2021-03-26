Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Gryphon Capital Income Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.0068.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.70.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.