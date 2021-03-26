GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 14,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,710,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 468,034 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.78 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

