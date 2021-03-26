Gregory L. Henslee Sells 24,014 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $496.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $461.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.59 and a twelve month high of $498.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,457,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.59.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

