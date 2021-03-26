Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Sells £1,786,430.16 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) insider Roger Whiteside sold 85,557 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,088 ($27.28), for a total transaction of £1,786,430.16 ($2,333,982.44).

Roger Whiteside also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Roger Whiteside sold 28,005 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,195 ($28.68), for a total transaction of £614,709.75 ($803,122.22).

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,142 ($27.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.19. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.05. Greggs plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,113 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,361.77 ($30.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

