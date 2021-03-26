Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS: GTBIF) recently:

3/24/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.75 to $47.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.75 to $47.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $60.00.

3/11/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $46.75 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Green Thumb Industries is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $71.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Green Thumb Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $30.59 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Get Green Thumb Industries Inc alerts:

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.