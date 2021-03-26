Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Holdings Raised by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 137.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 240.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $114.71 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 249.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $4,776,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $3,674,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,691,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,681 shares of company stock valued at $19,441,116. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.