GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Idea Men, Llc Sells 303,624 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

