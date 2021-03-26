Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives C$13.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of FOOD traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,929. The company has a market cap of C$609.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.90. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

