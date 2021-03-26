Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.62 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 204,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.62.

Goldplat Company Profile (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

