Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gold Resource has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gold Resource to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 400.0%.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.66 on Friday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $198.01 million, a PE ratio of -265.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GORO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $101,293 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

