Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 4.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 22,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,806,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Raymond James cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Santander cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 316,193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 319,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 40,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.