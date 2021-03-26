Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of Global Payments worth $67,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a 200 day moving average of $190.23. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.55 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

