Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 88,588 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,588 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $103,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.28.

DG traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. 135,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,702. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

