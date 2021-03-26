Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 6,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.22% of Paychex worth $73,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 209,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Paychex stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.71. The stock had a trading volume of 51,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

