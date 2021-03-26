Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 139,399 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 139,399 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.1% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $200,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $237.96. 271,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888,895. The company has a market capitalization of $278.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.39, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

