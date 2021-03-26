Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,266 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Target were worth $66,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.15. The company had a trading volume of 254,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,311. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

