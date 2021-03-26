Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 236,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.46% of Glaukos worth $117,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $25,271,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,104,000 after purchasing an additional 479,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 343,531 shares in the last quarter.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

