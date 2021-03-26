Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.43. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 13,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$52.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

