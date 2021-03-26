GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.65

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 44136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $100,862,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after buying an additional 2,689,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after buying an additional 911,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $22,036,000. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

