GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. GAN has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GAN in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth about $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GAN by 561.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GAN by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GAN by 37.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

