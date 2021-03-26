GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $4.12 on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81.

Get GAN alerts:

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.