Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GAMCF opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

