Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Financial Analysis

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Tellurian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 5 0 2.50 Tellurian 2 0 2 0 2.00

Tellurian has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 110.04%. Given Tellurian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Galp Energia, SGPS.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tellurian has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Tellurian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -3.32% -2.83% -1.10% Tellurian -623.45% -123.99% -43.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Tellurian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $17.88 billion 0.53 $435.68 million $0.26 21.85 Tellurian $28.77 million 32.79 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -3.54

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galp Energia, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Tellurian shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Tellurian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats Tellurian on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is also involved in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,460 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa. In addition, it produces biodiesel and biofuel; and operates 41,400 hectares of palm oil plantation. Further, the company sources, distributes, and supplies natural gas; produces and markets electricity with an installed capacity of 173 MW of thermal plants and 12 MW of wind power. The company was formerly known as Galp Â- PetrÃ³leos e GÃ¡s de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc. engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. It owns interests in 9,373 net acres of natural gas production assets, and 72 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.