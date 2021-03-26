Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GLTO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galecto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45. Galecto has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,856,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,192,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

